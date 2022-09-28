Anthony Bourdain's final texts published in new biography: "I hate being famous. I hate my job."









Anthony Bourdain’s death created a deep wound in the public consciousness, especially in the minds of fans who couldn’t believe that the celebrity chef had taken his own life. Now, the public figure’s final text messages are being published in a new unauthorised biography.

Written by journalist Charles Leerhsen, the book explores Bourdain’s troubled relationship with depression and actor Asia Argento. Titled ‘Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain’, the book is set to be released in October.

It contains Bourdain’s conversations with many people, including his estranged wife, Ottavia Busia-Bourdain. Although they separated in 2016, Bourdain remained close to her and told her about his self-hatred. He said: “I hate my fans, too. I hate being famous. I hate my job. I am lonely and living in constant uncertainty.”

The book also mentions Bourdain’s heartbreak after he discovered his partner Argento’s affair. He texted her: “I am okay. I am not spiteful. I am not jealous that you have been with another man. I do not own you. You are free. As I said. As I promised. As I truly meant. But you were careless. You were reckless with my heart. My life.”

Leerhsen has also uncovered Bourdain’s tragic final conversation with Argento, where he asked: “Is there anything I can do?” The actor responded, “Stop busting my balls.” Unable to deal with the pain, he sent back an “OK” and was later found hanging in his hotel room in Kaysersberg.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.