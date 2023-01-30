Annie Wersching, TV star known for '24', dies aged 45









Annie Wersching, the star of popular TV shows such as 24, Timeless and Bosch, passed away on Sunday, January 29th, at the age of 45.

Although Wersching was diagnosed with cancer back in 2020, the actor continued her work on new projects and made appearances in productions such as Star Trek: Picard. However, the complications caused by her health conditions proved to be too much for Wersching, and the actor succumbed to her illness.

In a statement, Wersching’s husband – actor Stephen Full – said: “There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere'”.

“And find it we shall,” Full added. “As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing. Bye my Buddie. ‘I love you little family…'”

In addition to her work on television, Wersching is also known for her voice acting performance as Tess in the incredibly popular video game The Last of Us. The game has been adapted into a new TV show by HBO, which has garnered widespread critical acclaim.

The director and producer of 24, Jon Cassar, said (via Deadline): “My heart is broken in more pieces than I can count. Annie came into my world with an open heart and a contagious smile. Brandishing such talent, she took my breath away.”

Cassar continued: “Annie became more than a workmate, she became a real friend to me, my family and every cast and crew member that worked with her. She’ll be truly missed by them and the fans she always found time to interact with. Annie, you’ll be missed, you left your mark, and we’re all the better for it.”

