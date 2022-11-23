Eurythmics singer Annie Lennox to auction Billie Eilish and Alicia Keys lyrics for charity









Synth-era legend Annie Lennox, who brought us Eurythmics in the 1980s, has caused a ripple this week after announcing plans for an enticing auction. Alongside other prominent female figures in the music industry, Lennox will host a public and international auction to raise money for her charity, which aims to end violence towards women and girls.

Lennox’s charity, The Circle, will host an auction in which handwritten and signed lyrics from Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile, and Angélique Kidjo, among other tempting prizes.

The handwritten lyrics from the salient female performers will be auctioned to the highest bidders, with some also available via raffle draws at $10 per ticket to allow everyone a chance to win.

Signed lyrics of Lennox’s 1983 Eurythmics hit ‘Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)’ will also be included in the raffle and auction, along with Eilish’s ‘Your Power’, Key’s ‘Fallin’, Carlile’s ‘Right on Time’, and Kidjo’s ‘Agolo’.

“I have long believed that music can build bridges and bring people together, and it is wonderful to see these phenomenal female artists stand side by side with women and girls around the world facing and fighting gender-based violence,” Lennox said in a press statement. “Join The Circle and global feminists everywhere as we continue to push forward, protest and take action to end violence against our sisters. Please get involved, bid and help us to support women and girls around the world.”

Angelique Kidjo added: “I wanted to donate my lyrics to support the work of The Circle, because when we use our words, when we raise our voices, when we sing our songs of defiance and empowerment, we are refusing to be silent, and we are making change possible.”

The charity organisation has pledged that all proceeds from the event will be donated to support their international work, which looks to provide aid for women and girls who have been subjected to abuse and violence. The Circle provides counselling, access to safe accommodation, legal advice, education and coaching.

The auction and prize draw events will be held between Tuesday, November 22nd to December 5th. The auction will close on December 5th at 11:59pm GMT, while the sweepstake raffle entries will close at 11:59pm GMT on December 15th.

