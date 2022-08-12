Anne Heche "not expected to survive" car accident









The family of the US actor Anne Heche has been told that she is “not expected to survive” following a vehicle collision that she was involved in last Friday.

Releasing a statement, the family of the actor who has starred in such classic movies as Donnie Brasco, Psycho and Birth said that she had suffered “a severe anoxic brain injury” and was now being kept alive on a life support machine. “We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital,” the statement added.

While clarifying her physical state, the statement explained, “Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive”.

Crashing into a house near her own home in LA, the collision caused a fire that took considerable time to put out. Whilst the house’s occupant escaped unscathed, Heche required immediate medical attention for her severe wounds.

The statement provided further details: “Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit…More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work — especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light”.

Collaborating with such filmmakers as Gus Van Sant, Ivan Reitman, Mike Newell, Barry Levinson and Jonathan Glazer, Heche has enjoyed an impressive career.

