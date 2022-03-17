When Anne Hathaway mistakenly auditioned for the role of Harley Quinn









With the release of Matt Reeves’ latest interpretation of The Batman, there has been a lot of discussions about the film’s impact on the popular culture of today. The film marked Robert Pattinson’s entry into the Batman universe while Zoe Kravitz portrayed the iconic character of Catwoman, following in the footsteps of other stars such as Anne Hathaway.

Earlier this year, many news outlets reported that Kravitz had previously auditioned for the role when Christopher Nolan was making the final part of his trilogy – The Dark Knight Rises. According to the quotes that were taken from an interview by Kravitz, it was revealed that Kravitz was rejected from the production for being “too urban”.

However, Kravitz later claimed such reports were fabrications and that she never applied for the role of Catwoman. Instead, she had actually floated the idea of auditioning for a minor role in the immensely popular Nolan project but was turned down because somebody involved in the casting process told her that she did not fit the profile.

“I wanted to AUDITION for a small part in the film and was told (I do not know who said this but this is how it was worded to me ) that they were not going ‘urban’ on the part,” Kravitz clarified on Instagram while addressing the media frenzy around this news item, “This is something I heard a lot 10 years ago — it was a very different time.”

While Kravitz did not audition for the part of Catwoman in The Dark Knight Rises, neither did the actress who ended up getting the role. Most fans remember Anne Hathaway’s enigmatic performance as the highly skilled femme fatale opposite Christian Bale’s Bruce Wayne but Hathaway did not know that she was going to play Catwoman.

In fact, she had prepared for a vastly different character from the same superhero universe. During an interview, Hathaway revealed that she had dressed up as Harley Quinn for her audition with Nolan because she thought that’s the part she was going to play and even dressed up accordingly to impress the director.

“I came in and I had this lovely Vivian Westwood kind of beautiful but mad-tailoring top with stripes going everywhere,” Hathaway said, while describing her outfit during that initial interview where she mistakenly dressed up as Harley Quinn, “And I wore these flat Joker-ey looking shoes. And I was trying to give Chris these crazy little smiles.”

It was only an hour later that Nolan broke the news to her: “About an hour into the meeting he said, ‘Well, I’m sure I don’t have to tell you this, but it’s Catwoman.’ And I was like, ‘Shifting into a different gear. Now ok, we’re slinky. We’re slinky. And I hate my shirt. I love my shirt, but I hate it right now. We’re slinky.’”

