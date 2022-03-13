Christopher Nolan named his favourite book of all time









Christopher Nolan has made some of the most memorable thrillers and sci-fi films in recent memory, ranging from the early success of Memento to more ambitious projects such as Interstellar. Often referred to as the IMAX auteur, Nolan has become an indispensable part of the mainstream consciousness after producing incredibly popular films like The Dark Knight Trilogy.

Nolan has already started working on his upcoming film Oppenheimer, having cast some of the biggest stars in the world for his new project. The director has indicated that he wants to move on from the mixed critical reception of Tenet and is eager to construct a grand cinematic spectacle that will cover one of the most important periods of human history.

As the film’s name suggests, the film will focus on the personal life and ominous achievements of J. Robert Oppenheimer, who will be portrayed by the immensely talented Cillian Murphy. In addition to Murphy, many other big names have been attached to the project including Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek among others.

Nolan has talked about the films that have inspired him as a director on multiple occasions, citing masterpieces such as Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey as formative influences. In addition to the brilliant films he watched, Nolan also attributed his directorial talent to his early experience in making corporate training videos which taught him a lot about the industrial aspect of filmmaking.

During an interview with the BBC, Nolan was asked to name one book that he wanted to take with him if he was stranded on a desert island. The director did not hesitate to answer and claimed that he would love to take both the collection of fiction and non-fictional works by the legendary Argentine master Jorge Luis Borges.

“He’s a writer I admire tremendously,” Nolan gushed and described his work as “labyrinthin”. The acclaimed filmmaker has also conducted labyrinthine investigations in his own works – especially Inception. While talking about the significance of Borges’ creations, Nolan declared: “In a way, all stories are contained within his stories.”

As a filmmaker, Nolan claimed that he was obsessed with exploring the tensions between the “subjective nature of our existence” and our belief in the existence of an “objective reality” which he thinks is one of the “most fundamental paradoxes of the human condition”. That’s exactly why Borges fascinates Nolan more than any other author. A master of magical realism, Borges was famous for his ability to combine fact and fantasy through non-linear narratives.

