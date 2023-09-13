Animal Collective share new single ‘Gem & I’









American experimental rockers Animal Collective have shared their latest single, ‘Gem & I’.

With a perfectly apt pun in its title, ‘Gem & I’ is as close to what could be considered a “pop” song from the band’s most recent material. It’s certainly not the 20-minute odyssey that ‘Defeat’ is or the dense folk explosion of ‘Soul Capturer’.

Instead, it’s a gentle tumbling track featuring hooky vocals from Panda Bear, back at the forefront of an Animal Collective song once again. His vocals have always been an important element of the band’s sound, and here they act as a warm bit of comfort that will delight both casual and hardcore fans.

The new track is the band’s latest preview of their upcoming 12th studio effort Isn’t It Now? Working with producer Russell Elevado, best known for his work with neo-soul heroes like D’Angelo and The Roots, Animal Collective have nevertheless retained their penchant for whimsy, psychedelia, and potent silliness.

Most of the material from the new LP came from the same sessions that produced the band’s most recent album, Time Skiffs. Unlike most Animal Collective albums, all four members of the band appear on the record: drummer/singer Panda Bear, bassist/vocalist Avey Tare, guitarist/keyboardist Deakin, and keyboardist Geologist.

Before the release of Time Skiffs, Deakin revealed the recordings for Isn’t It Now in an exclusive interview with Far Out. “Yeah, we actually already recorded the next record,” Deakin explained. “We recorded it in December. I think it was about 18 songs that we had ready to go in the studio before lockdown started and before the pandemic happened.”

Check out the audio for ‘Gem & I’ down below. Isn’t It Now is set for a September 29th release.