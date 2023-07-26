Animal Collective announce new album ‘Isn’t It Now?’









American experimental rockers Animal Collective have returned with their second studio album in two years, Isn’t It Now?

Coming just over a year after the band’s 2022 effort Time Skiffs, Isn’t It Now? represents the shortest gap between official Animal Collective releases since the albums Sung Tongs and Feels were released in 2004 and 2005, respectively.

Like Time Skiffs, Isn’t It Now? will feature the full participation of all four band members – Avey Tare (David Portner), Panda Bear (Noah Lennox), Geologist (Brian Weitz), and Deakin (Josh Dibb). It will be the first time in over a decade that two consecutive Animal Collective albums will feature the same lineup.

As early as February of 2022, the existence of another Animal Collective had already been revealed. “Yeah, we actually already recorded the next record,” Deakin explained in an interview given exclusively to Far Out before the release of Time Skiffs. “We recorded it in December. I think it was about 18 songs that we had ready to go in the studio before lockdown started and before the pandemic happened.”

Whether any of those songs eventually carried over to the Isn’t It Now? sessions isn’t yet known, but the quartet opted to record their latest studio effort with engineer Russell Elevado, best known for his collaborations with D’Angelo on his albums Voodoo and Black Messiah. Tracks like ‘Magicians From Baltimore’ had already been previewed in the band’s live performances last year.

The band had already previewed the album with the massive 22-minute single ‘Defeat’. With the official album announcement, Animal Collective have also shared the album’s opening track, ‘Soul Capturer’.

Check out the video for ‘Soul Capturer’ down below. Isn’t It Now? is set for a September 29th release.

Isn’t It Now? tracklisting:

‘Soul Capturer’ ‘Genie’s Open’ ‘Broke Zodiac’ ‘Magicians From Baltimore’ ‘Defeat’ ‘Gem & I’ ‘Stride Rite’ ‘All The Clubs Are Broken’ ‘King’s Walk’