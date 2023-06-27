Animal Collective release new 22-minute single ‘Defeat’









Experimental pop outfit Animal Collective have returned with the release of their new single ‘Defeat’, which boasts a runtime just shy of 22 minutes. Known for their eclectic soundscapes, the single offers fans a new dose of genre experimentation.

After a six-year hiatus, the band released a full-length LP titled Time Skiffs in early 2022. Earlier this year, they released a remastered version of their 2000 album Spirit They’re Gone, Spirit They’ve Vanished.

Now, they return with a swelling 22-minute-long epic that journeys through the world of Animal Collective. The single is an atmospheric endeavour with ever-changing ethereal synths, haunting vocals, and layered textures as singer Avey Tare asks, “What have we become?”

The song was recorded by Russell Elevado, a Grammy-winning producer who has worked with the likes of Alicia Keys, Jay Z and Erykah Badu. It also features a number of guest musicians, including Samara Lubelski on the violin, Leila Bordreuil on the cello, and Ben Chapoteau-Katz on the saxophone.

Created by Lauren Luloff, the accompanying artwork features a colourful mosaic design.

The single will be available on a limited edition 12″ vinyl, out on Friday, August 25th via Domino. It will also feature a B-side, a live recording of the improvised track ‘The Challenge’.

Listen to ‘Defeat’, the new single from Animal Collective, now.