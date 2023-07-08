Angelina Jolie to take over Manhattan studio for new project









Jean-Michel Basquiat’s New York Apartment and Studio in Manhattan will be taken over by the Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie.

The space, which has been known to house the likes of artists Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat in the past, will be rented by Jolie for the following eight years. Hosting her latest creative escapade, Atelier Jolie, the 6,600 square feet of space also features spectacular street art on its exterior, which the actor will keep in tribute to Basquiat, who was once part of the graffiti outfit SAMO with Al Diaz.

The sale was confirmed by John Roesch and Garrett Kelly of the real estate agency Meridian Capital Group, with the former stating: “[Jolie] wanted to preserve the older art on [the building] and keep that Basquiat feel to the space”.

Continuing, Kelly added: “She loved the facade of the building and it being tagged up with the street art as a memorial for Basquiat”.

Jolie hasn’t been very present in the contemporary movie industry, last appearing in the Marvel movie Eternals in 2021 alongside the likes of Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani and Kit Harrington.

She is next due to appear in the movie Disney movie Maleficent 3, a sequel to the successful live-action adaptation of the story of the Sleeping Beauty antagonist.

Take a look at the short announcement video of Jolie’s takeover of the Manhattan studio below.

See more