Angelina Jolie sued the FBI when Brad Pitt was not arrested for domestic violence









It has been revealed that Angelina Jolie was the anonymous person behind a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit that ordered the FBI to disclose information pertaining to why the agency did not make an arrest.

This request came after Brad Pitt was reported to have “physically and verbally abused” his former wife and their children when they had been travelling together on a private plane. The FBI reportedly looked into the case but decided not to press charges.

Details of the Freedom of Information Act had first surfaced in a piece in Politico Playbook, published in April this year. The article, which referred to Jolie with anonymity by calling her ‘Jane Doe’, claimed that she had secured the services of an expensive attorney, and noted that some of the anonymous FOIA claims were aligned with the allegations that she had previously made concerning her former husband, Brad Pitt.

It has now been confirmed by Puck News that Jolie was the person behind the lawsuit and that she had conducted it to discover why it was that Pitt had not been arrested. Just last week, Jolie amended the lawsuit to add information she gained from the FOIA.

As part of the physical and verbal abuse, Jolie claimed that Pitt grabbed her by the shoulders, shook her and shouted, “You’re fucking up this family!” Jolie provided evidence of injury from a physical altercation and also claimed that Pitt poured his beer over her.

Jolie’s lawsuit is now going after official documents related to the meeting between the United States attorneys and the FBI, insisting that the records and evidence are released. It is said that the FBI are still in possession of such documents. Jolie and Pitt filed for divorce in 2016.