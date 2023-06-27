Angela Bassett to receive honorary Oscar









In an extraordinary testament to both the actor and Black contributions to cinema, Angela Bassett, acclaimed for her role in the sensationally popular Black Panther franchise, is set to receive an honorary Oscar. The momentous announcement comes 30 years after the Academy acknowledged her talents with an Oscar nomination, cementing her long-lasting and powerful influence in Hollywood.

Bassett’s journey began with her transformative portrayal of Tina Turner in the 1993 cinematic powerhouse What’s Love Got to Do with It, a role that saw her receive widespread acclaim and introduced the actor to mainstream audiences. Despite narrowly missing out on the ‘Best Supporting Actress’ award this year for her role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which marked the very first Marvel acting role acknowledged by the Academy, her consistent delivery of high-calibre performances has finally paid off.

Looking at Bassett’s filmography reveals a list of compelling and evocative performances, from her major debut in Boyz N the Hood, her excellent run of 1990s films like Malcolm X and Music of the Heart, to more recent outings like Mission Impossible: Fallout. Her talents have even spilt over to the small screen with dozens of television performances, most notably with several key roles in various seasons of the American Horror Story anthology show.

Academy President Janet Yang lauded Bassett’s career, acknowledging her for delivering “transcendent performances that set new standards in acting”. Her talents and efforts have resonated with audiences worldwide and set a new precedent for aspiring actors in the industry – particularly from less represented and more marginalised communities.

The honorary Oscar isn’t exclusive to Bassett. Comedy legend Mel Brooks, whose legacy spans over six decades in the entertainment industry, will also receive the esteemed award. Known for his timeless humour and unforgettable cinematic contributions like The Producers and Young Frankenstein, Brooks, like Bassett, has left an enduring legacy in Hollywood.

These honorary awards will be presented at the prestigious Governors Awards in November, recognizing significant achievements and contributions to the motion picture industry. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has prepared for this momentous occasion with enthusiasm and respect for the honorees’ impactful careers.

The Academy hailed all recipients of this distinction as “trailblazers who have transformed the film industry and inspired generations of filmmakers and movie fans”, perfectly encapsulating Bassett’s rich and vibrant career as her influence continues to be felt by this generation and many more to come.