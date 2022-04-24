Angel Olsen covers unreleased Harry Styles track ‘Boyfriends’









Like a thief who dusts down their prints, Angel Olsen is a master of the art of covering tracks. This time, she has tackled the unreleased Harry Styles anthem ‘Boyfriends’.

Styles performed the song at Coachella last weekend during his headline set. With 100,000 people in attendance, the song was met with many keen ears and clearly, Angel Olsen’s were among them as she has wasted no time covering the track.

The ‘Shut Up Kiss Me’ star took to TikTok to share an acoustic cover in her usual husky and wistful style. Some things really are cosmic, and Olsen is always ramming that point home.

In the video, Olsen enthused: “This new Harry song is a beauty.” Clearly, she wasted no time getting the tabs down as he plays the song like it was her own, much like her previous covers of Roxy Music, David Bowie and even Men Without Hats.

Furthermore, Olsen may also be collaborating with Sharon Van Etten again soon. As Van Etten appended: “Our schedules are pretty crazy coming up, but I feel like this is just the beginning of working together.”

You can check out her stirring little cover below. Hopefully, she’ll turn out a studio version soon enough if we’re lucky.

