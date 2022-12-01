Ang Lee set to direct Bruce Lee biopic









Ang Lee is set to direct an upcoming biopic about martial arts legend Bruce Lee. The filmmaker, who has helmed projects such as Life of Pi, Brokeback Mountain and, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, has chosen his son Mason Lee to star in the leading role, which is being developed by Sony’s 3000 Pictures.

In charge of the script is Dan Futterman, who wrote Capote and Foxcatcher. Jean Castelli, Alex Law, Mabel Cheung and Wells Tower penned earlier versions of the screenplay. Bruce Lee died in 1972 when he was just 32, with new reports suggesting he could’ve passed away due to excessive water consumption. Despite his short life, Lee made an impact on Hollywood as an actor, director and martial arts expert. He starred in movies such as Enter the Dragon, Fist of Fury and The Way of the Dragon.

Discussing the star, Ang Lee said, “Accepted as neither fully American nor Fully Chinese, Bruce Lee was a bridge between East and West who introduced Chinese Kung Fu to the world, a scientist of combat and an iconic performing artist who revolutionized both the martial arts and action cinema.”

He continued, “I feel compelled to tell the story of this brilliant, unique human being who yearned for belonging, possessed tremendous power in a 135-pound frame, and who, through tireless hard work, made impossible dreams into reality.”

According to the president of 3000 Pictures, Elizabeth Gabler, “Bruce Lee is a longtime passion project for Ang and a deeply emotional story depicting the triumphs and conflicts of one of the foremost real-life action heroes of our time. All of us at Sony and 3000 Pictures are proud to help Ang and his filmmaking team create what we believe will be an extraordinary theatrical event.”