Bruce Lee could have died from drinking too much water









Bruce Lee was the world’s most famous martial arts legend who tragically passed away when he was just 32 in 1973. An autopsy revealed that he died from cerebral oedema, or brain swelling, thought to have been caused by an adverse reaction to taking a painkiller. Over the years, people have theorised other explanations for his death, such as heatstroke or assassination by Chinese gangsters. However, new research suggests that Lee quite possibly died from drinking too much water.

According to researchers, Lee’s oedema was possibly brought on by hyponatraemia. The Clinical Kidney Journal wrote: “In other words, we propose that the kidney’s inability to excrete excess water killed Bruce Lee.”

Adding: “We suggest that the fact that water intake was repeatedly noticed when it is such a commonplace activity that might have been forgotten given the exceptional circumstances means that it was indeed noticeably higher than the intake of other persons present on the day that Lee died.”

Lee’s wife had noted that he had a fluid-based diet at one point, mainly consuming carrot and apple juice. He also smoked cannabis on the day he died, which typically increases thirst. Researchers wrote: “In conclusion, we hypothesise that Bruce Lee died from a specific form of kidney dysfunction: the inability to excrete enough water to maintain water homeostasis, which is mainly a tubular function.”

“This may lead to hyponatraemia, cerebral oedema and death within hours if excess water intake is not matched by water excretion in urine, which is in line with the timeline of Lee’s demise. The fact that we are 60% water does not protect us from the potentially lethal consequences of drinking water at a faster rate than our kidneys can excrete excess water.”

They added: “Ironically, Lee made famous the quote ‘Be water my friend’, but excess water appears to have ultimately killed him.”

