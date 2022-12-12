Andy Shauf arrives with ostensibly chill new single ‘Catch Your Eye’









Andy Shauf - 'Catch Your Eye' 4.5

Andy Shauf has never raised his voice above much more than a whisper in his career to date. His new single ‘Catch Your Eye’ takes that pillow-propped virtue to dreamy new heights. As hushed as a breeze through leaves, this adult lullaby to soothe the passing of a missed connection is as sweet as spiritual honey.

The tender track is taken from Shauf’s latest storytelling record, Norm. It follows last month’s melodious ditty, ‘Wasted On You’. While that might have been a summery offering, ‘Catch Your Eye’ captures the sepia tones of sleepy twilight. Dressed in the same suit of hopeless romanticism, this lulling song of longing hints at an album brimming with a bit of lovesick hysteria.

When discussing the new record, Shauf commented: “The character of Norm is introduced in a really nice way. But the closer you pay attention to the record, the more you’re going to realize that it’s sinister.” In a postmodernist twist, the sweet soundscape hides the menacing meaning in a blanket of unreliable narrator amorousness.

Thus, if dive beneath the pristine surface, you’ll find Shauf is firmly in ‘Every Breath You Take’ territory with the subverted delusion of stalking with this track. Once more, it is this sort of creativity that establishes him as the new indie answer to Randy Newman. He’ll be hoping that the album can hit the lofty heights of his narrative album, The Neon Skyline.

The new album is due for release on February 2nd, 2023. It is being released by Anti and will be the Canadian chansonnier’s seventh studio album following last year’s release, Wilds.

You can check out the luscious and twisted single below.

