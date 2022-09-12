Andrew Garfield lied to Emma Stone about 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'









For many people, Spider-Man: No Way Home was the cinematic highlight of 2021. The final chapter in the Tom Holland era of the friendly neighbourhood hero, the film caught fans of the franchise by surprise as a selection of the most iconic actors and characters from previous efforts made their spectacular return.

This nostalgic trip down memory lane included Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire reprising their career-defining roles as Spidey from alternate realities, complete with their own versions of the character’s suit. Interestingly though, Emma Stone and Kirsten Dunst did not reprise their roles as their respective Spider-Man’s love interests.

Garfield and Maguire’s appearances were only the tip of the iceberg, as a host of our favourite villains returned in the shape of Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin, Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx as Electro, as well as many more. A masterclass in using alternate realities as a narrative device, there is no surprise that many MCU fans regard it as the best flick in the franchise, backed by an expansive and all-star cast and a captivating plot.

Although it was long suspected that Garfield and Maguire would be reprising their respective roles as Spider-Man, before the films were released, the pair had to keep it under wraps, even to those closest to them. In an interview, Garfield explained that he even had to lie to his co-star from the Amazing Spider-Man films and ex-girlfriend, Emma Stone, about his appearance in No Way Home.

“Emma kept on texting me, and she was like, ‘Are you in this new Spider-Man film?'” Garfield recalled during a January 2022 appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “And, I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.’ She was like, ‘Shut up, just tell me.’ I’m like, ‘I honestly don’t know.’ I kept it going, even with her. It was hilarious. Then, she saw it, and she was like, ‘You’re a jerk.'”

Elsewhere, in an interview with TheWrap, Garfield revealed that he found it “very fun” to lie about his appearance in the film, describing the experience as “rather stressful but also weirdly enjoyable”.

“It was like this massive game of Werewolf that I was playing with journalists and with people guessing, and it was very fun,” he added. “There were moments where I was like, ‘God, I hate lying.’ I don’t like to lie and I’m not a good liar, but I kept framing it as a game. And I kept imagining myself purely as a fan of that character, which is not hard to do… I placed myself in that position of, Well, what would I want to know?”

Garfield concluded: “Would I want to be toyed with? Would I want to be lied to? Would I want to be kept on my toes guessing? Would I want to discover it when I went to the theatre? Would I want to be guessing, guessing, guessing?”

