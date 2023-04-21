Ana de Armas thinks Paul Mescal should be the next James Bond









Blonde star Ana de Armas has shared her opinion on who should take over the role of James Bond in the upcoming 26th film in the franchise.

While partaking in Wired‘s ‘Auto Complete Interview’ with Ghosted co-star Chris Evans, de Armas was who the next star of the series should be. She responded with Paul Mescal, the Oscar-nominated star of Aftersun.

De Armas had previously had a role in the most recent Bond film, 2021’s No Time To Die, Which was Daniel Craig’s final film as Bond. Following her performance, there were calls for de Armas to lead a spinoff or potentially take over as the franchise’s star. However, de Armas demurred and insisted that instead of making James Bond a woman, similar roles should become the norm.

“There’s no need for a female Bond,” de Armas told EW. “There shouldn’t be any need to steal someone else’s character, you know, to take over. This is a novel, and it leads into this James Bond world and this fantasy of that universe where he’s at.”

“What I would like is that the female roles in the Bond films, even though Bond will continue to be a man, are brought to life in a different way,” she continued, “That they’re given a more substantial part and recognition. That’s what I think is more interesting than flipping things.”