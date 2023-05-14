Ana De Armas and Jude Law to star in Ron Howard’s ‘Origin Of Species’









Last autumn, Ron Howard’s new thriller movie Origin of Species was announced. Now, the project has secured an impressive cast. Attached to the project are Oscar nominees Ana De Armas and Jude Law, Oscar winner Alicia Vikander, and Golden Globe nominee Daniel Brühl.

Origin Of Species is being helmed by Ron Howard’s Imagine Entertainment with funding from CAA Media Finance and Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios. AGC Studios recently joined as a financier and will handle sales at the Cannes market later this month. The movie will be shot in late 2023 in Queensland, Australia.

The movie, scripted by Noah Pink, is based on two different accounts of the same story and has been described in a press release as “a darkly comic tale of murder and survival, set around a group of eclectic characters who abandon civilization for the Galapagos. They are all searching for the answer to that ever-pressing question that plagues us all: what is the meaning of life.”

Despite the ongoing writer’s strikes, the Cannes market looks to open opportunities for buyers, with Origin Of Species being the latest title to be added. Films with completed scripts or already completed projects showcased at the festival could prove even more desirable because scheduling gaps have emerged due to the strikes delaying certain productions.