Ana de Armas speaks about explicit ‘Blonde’ scenes









The Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde has finally made its way to Netflix, with fans and critics quickly jumping on the new movie's explicit nature.

Lead star Ana de Armas has defended such scenes and the creative choices of director Andrew Dominik, telling EW: “It’s harder for people to watch [those scenes] than for me to make them”. Discussing these uncomfortable scenes that include sexual assault, graphic abortion and oral sex, de Armas made it clear that she was safe and happy during the production of the film at all times.

“I understood what I was doing and I felt very protected and safe,” she told the publication, adding, “I didn’t feel exploited because I was in control. I made that decision. I knew what the movie was doing. I trusted my director. I felt like I was in a safe environment”.

The actor also weighed in on the presence of an intimacy coordinator after several other stars from across the film industry had discussed their importance, saying, “She was very helpful. But I wouldn’t even say these scenes were more difficult than any other scene. It was just a part of a whole story…I knew exactly what the shot was going to be. I knew exactly what was going to be seen, what was not going to be seen, and it felt like it was the right thing to do”.

Directed by Andrew Dominik, the same mind who created The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford and Killing Me Softly, Blonde is a fictionalised chronicle of the inner life of Marilyn Monroe, one of the 20th century’s brightest celebrity stars.

Take a look at the trailer for Blonde, which is streaming now on Netflix, below.