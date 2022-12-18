Listen to Amy Winehouse’s remarkable isolated vocal on ‘You Know I'm No Good’









‘You Know That I’m No Good’ is one of the most quintessentially Amy Winehouse songs in the singer’s back catalogue. Some people might suggest ‘Back To Black’ or ‘Love Is A Losing Game’, but if you want to understand Winehouse’s musical stylings at their core – give this remarkable isolated vocal a listen.

The track defies genre, taking inspiration from hip-hop and jazz, but crooned by Winehouse with a 1950s sensibility that suited her distinctly cigarette-stained voice. The deeply confessional track was the second single from the critically acclaimed album Back To Black and was nominated for the Ivor Novello Award for Best Song Musically and Lyrically in 2008.

Discussing the creation of material, Winehouse’s former manager, Nick Shymansky, told The Guardian: “There were two sides to how Amy would write: either playful, tongue-in-cheek, almost concept-based, like I Heard Love is Blind and Fuck Me Pumps, or extremely personal and deep.” Drawing lyrically from her tumultuous relationship with her ex-husband, Blake Fielder-Civil, ‘You Know That I’m No Good’ couldn’t have been more unflinchingly personal.

Fielder-Civil once accused Winehouse in an interview of “using her sexuality to make friends,” but – at least within the confines of this song – sex is something Winehouse has little control over, as she sings: “Upstairs in bed with my ex-boy / He’s in a place, but I can’t get joy”. Winehouse can’t get her mind off her ex; she cries on the kitchen floor for him, and when they reunite, she still can’t help herself from straying: “Then you notice likkle carpet burn / My stomach drop and my guts churn,” she sings. Winehouse sums up her own lack of control so perfectly in this neo-soul single that sometimes the tragedy of it all gets lost in its catchy hook. Listening to the isolated vocal perfectly captures the singer’s own personal frustration.

That being said, she approaches her infidelities and vices with a frankness that defies self-pity. Winehouse is not forced to explain herself – she simply chooses to. When you start to wonder why she’s baring her soul so aggressively, she offers a simple answer: “I told you I was trouble / You know that I’m no good.”

Winehouse’s belief that she’ll fail – in love and in life – is so strong that she’s getting in front of the bad press before it even circulates, holding her hands up before even being accused. It’s a testament to her self-awareness, given the media hounding she was subjected to in later life, especially in regard to romance.

But she’s not grappling with her bad choices on this record. She’s grappling with the predictability of it all. It’s a reflection of her fragile inner world, and how she viewed the battle with addiction that tragically killed her as almost inevitable:

“I cheated myself / Like I knew I would.”