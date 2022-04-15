Amy Schumer opens up about death threats following Oscars joke









Amy Schumer has had to deal with a lot of negative public perception throughout her career in comedy, especially because of the recurrent allegations about stolen jokes. However, the vitriol reached new heights recently due to the increased number of death threats directed toward Schumer following some jokes made during the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

While appearing on Howard Stern’s show, Schumer revealed that she had been subjected to a lot of online harassment because of a joke she made about The Power of the Dog Kirsten Dunst. During the ceremony, Schumer joked around by pretending to mistake Dunst for a seat-filler who had been hired by the Academy.

“They were so bad the secret service reached out to me,” Schumer said. “I was like, ‘I think you have the wrong number. It’s Amy, not Will [Smith].’ The misogyny is unbelievable.” Despite claiming that it was just a joke and that she loves Dunst and her work, the actress’ fans have continued to bombard Schumer with messages of hate.

On the show, Schumer also responded to the backlash following her comments about the Will Smith slap and how it was traumatising for her and those around her. “People made fun of me for saying it was traumatising,” she stated. “I don’t think it was traumatising for me. I think it was traumatising for all of us.”

There would probably be another wave of backlash if she had performed some of her other jokes that had been turned down by the Academy. “Don’t Look Up is the name of a movie? More like don’t look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun,” the comedian said while talking about one of the jokes. “I wasn’t allowed to say any of that [at the Oscars], but you can just come up and [slap] someone.”

