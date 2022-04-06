Amy Schumer wasn’t allowed to tell an Alec Baldwin joke at the Oscars









This year’s edition of the Oscars had multiple hosts and Amy Schumer was one of them. In recent years, Schumer has attracted a lot of criticism for her uninspired brand of comedy and she has also been accused of stealing jokes from other comedians. That’s why she viewed the Oscars as the perfect opportunity to revitalise her public image.

However, Schumer’s contributions to the event were overshadowed by the events that unfolded on the stage after another comedian made a joke. The Will Smith-Chris Rock debacle has become the unfortunate highlight of the Academy Awards, taking the spotlight away from all the amazing films and artists that were recognised and honoured by the Academy.

“I was kind of feeling myself… and then all of a sudden Ali [Will Smith] was making his way up,” Schumer said in an interview. “And it was just a fucking bummer. All I can say is that it was really sad, and I think it says so much about toxic masculinity. It was really upsetting, but I think the best way to comfort ourselves would be for me to say the Oscar jokes that I wasn’t allowed to say on TV.”

She added a disclaimer: “I want to preface these Oscar jokes by saying that my lawyer said not to say these. Don’t tell anybody and don’t get mad at me.” One of the jokes that Schumer wasn’t allowed to tell on live TV was directed at the Alec Baldwin incident on the set of Rust which led to the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.”

Adding: “Don’t Look Up is the name of a movie? More like don’t look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun,” Schumer said, while revealing that there were many jokes she had in store but they were considered to be inappropriate. “I wasn’t allowed to say any of that [at the Oscars], but you can just come up and [slap] someone.”

