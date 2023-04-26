Amber Heard makes a brief appearance in the new trailer for ‘Aquaman’ sequel









Following the highly-publicised trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the extent of the latter’s role in the upcoming Aquaman sequel, according to a new trailer, appears to be just a cameo.

At CinemaCon on 25th April, Warner Bros shared an exclusive preview of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which follows 2018’s Aquaman. The first instalment starred Jason Momoa as the titular character, with Heard as Mera, a warrior and primary love interest.

Since the defamation trial occurred in 2022, there has much speculation regarding Heard’s role in the upcoming superhero film. A petition to ensure the actor did not return for the sequel garnered 4.5 million online signatures.

Heard even testified that her part in the Aquaman sequel was significantly reduced because Depp accused her of defamation. She told the judges, “I fought hard to stay in the movie. They didn’t want to include me in the film.”

However, the head of DC, Walter Hamada, spoke in court about her reduced screen time, stating, “The size of the role in the film that she has was determined in the early development of the script.”

The defamation trial resulted in Depp winning the case, and Heard was eventually ordered to pay $10million in compensatory damages. However, Heard was also rewarded $1.6m in damages in a defamatory claim against Depp.

According to Deadline, Heard has a brief cameo in the new trailer, although this is just “in a battle scene.” Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set for release on December 20th.