Amber Heard asks the media for no “stones thrown” while promoting new movie









While promoting her latest film, In The Fire, actor Amber Heard has asked not to have “stones thrown” at her by the media.

In a new interview with Deadline, Heard – known for her roles in Pineapple Express and Justice League – discussed how the negativity enveloping her high-profile defamation court case with ex-husband Johnny Depp, has affected her career.

“I’m in control for the most part of what comes out of my mouth,” Heard said. “What I’m not in control is how my pride in this project and all we put into this film can be surrounded by clips of other stuff. That’s a big thing I had to learn, that I’m not in control of stories other people create around me. That’s something that probably I’ll appreciate as a blessing further down the line.”

Continuing: “Right now, I just kind of want to not have, you know, stones thrown at me so much. So let’s get the elephant out of the room then, and just let me say that. I am an actress. I’m here to support a movie. And that’s not something I can be sued for.”

Reflecting on the trajectory of her career, she said: “It might not be obvious to other people, but I’ve been acting my whole adult life, since I was 16.”

“As crazy as it sounds to say, that means I have decades in this industry. I’m not telling you I have this amazing film career, but what I have is something that I’ve made, myself, and it has given me a lot to be able to contribute. The odds of that in this industry are really improbably but somehow, here I am,” Heard expressed.

Adding: “I think I’ve earned respect for that to be its own thing. That’s substantial enough. What I have been through, what I’ve lived through, doesn’t make my career at all. And it’s certainly not gonna stop my career. So let’s talk about this movie.”

In other news, it was recently announced that Johnny Depp would be donating $1 million from the defamation case settlement to charity.