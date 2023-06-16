Johnny Depp to donate $1million from Amber Heard settlement to charity









Actor Johnny Depp plans to donate $1 million from the settlement of his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard to multiple charities.

Notably, Depp sued his ex-wife over a 2018 piece she wrote in The Washington Post. In the article, Heard described herself as a victim of domestic abuse, although she did not specifically name Depp. After the case, Heard was ordered to pay Depp $10m in compensatory damages and $5m in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2m after the jury determined that Depp had defamed her through his attorney.

Now, The Hollywood Reporter writes that Depp is to donate $1m of the settlement to five different charitable organisations, with each receiving $200,000. His chosen ones are; Make-A-Film Foundation, Red Feather, The Painted Turtle, the Tetiaroa Society, and the Amazonia Fund Alliance.

“We are pleased to formally close the door on this painful chapter for Mr. Depp, who made clear throughout this process that his priority was about bringing the truth to light,” Depp’s attorneys, Benjamin Chew and Camille Vasquez said in a statement to the same publication after the defamation settlement last year.

The Make-A-Film Foundation grants the wishes of children and teenagers suffering from severe or life-threatening conditions, assisting them in creating short films with prominent directors, actors and writers.

Red Feather provides housing assistance for Native American communities, while The Amazonia Fund Alliance prioritises preserving the indigenous communities of the Amazon region in South America. The Tetiaroa Society is centred on conserving the natural and cultural heritage of the eponymous French Polynesian island.

Meanwhile, Painted Turtle is a summer camp for children with severe medical conditions, founded by actor Paul Newman, fellow thespian Page Hannah and producer Lou Adler in 1999.