Amanita founders have a new gallery in the old CBGB’s club









The old space of the iconic rock club CBGBs in New York has been transformed after the opening of Amanita Gallery’s new long-term home.

The Florence-based collective has the velvet-pressed works of Italian artist Leonardo Meoni on show, with revellers flocking to the site to see the fantastic pieces of art. Made up of Caio Twombly and Tommaso Rositani Suckert, the two founded Amanita in Florence in 2021. They focused on elevating the voices of Italian artists in a city that has long looked towards the past, celebrating the great artists of the Renaissance period.

Amanita made its debut in the big apple back in October 2021 with a pop-up show centred around boxing, a famously spectacular and cinematic sport, named The Loneliest Sport.

The 2021 show featured a boxing ring in the middle of the art gallery, a unique instalment that had never been seen before in the art world. As Twombly told Air Mail, “No one had seen anything like it before…People were really amazed”.

Whilst they are enjoying their brand new gallery, the old CBGBs club will not be their full-time residence, with the duo keen to open up galleries all across the world. Twombly’s ideal location is Tokyo, Japan, with the artist stating, “It’s a fantasy. It lacks a bit of a logical tenure, but it’s an inspiring place for me and for many artists”. Still, the ambitious duo are hoping to stay at the New York site in some shape or form for the next five years.

Take a look at their 2021 installation The Loneliest Sport, in the Instagram post below.