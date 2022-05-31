First look at Russell Crowe in the new boxing film 'Prizefighter'









In recent years, Russell Crowe has been attached to a wide variety of projects including directorial work as well as acting parts. In 2020, Crowe starred in an action thriller called Unhinged, where he played the role of a mentally unstable man who embarks on a quest to strike fear into the heart of a woman following a road rage incident.

Alongside those productions, Crowe has also taken a major creative decision by entering the highly profitable Marvel Cinematic Universe. Taika Waititi cast Crowe in his upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder as Zeus, a casting decision that is undoubtedly going to attract the attention of film fans all over the world.

In an interview, Waititi said that this role shows the actor in “a way you’ve never seen Russell before… I consider Russell a friend, and I forget that there are some friends I have who are really incredible at what they do. When I was on set with Russell, I was like, ‘Oh shit, that’s right! You’re Russell Crowe! You’re a really amazing actor!'”

According to the latest reports, Crowe is also set to appear in a supporting role in an upcoming biopic titled Prizefighter: The Life of Jem Belcher. Directed by Daniel Graham, this new project explores the origin of boxing by chronicling the life and adventures of iconic prize fighter Jem Belcher who was a national champion during his time.

Matt Hookings has been cast in the titular role while Ray Winstone will play the part of Belcher’s coach Bill Warr. Although the production process had started last year, there were significant delays in the project timeline but the producers finally announced that Crowe had joined the film and that Amazon Prime had picked up distribution.

Check out the a short video, below.