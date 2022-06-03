Amanda Seyfried reveals her favourite movie









Amanda Seyfried has become one of her generation’s most indelible and revered icons, considering her co-starring turns in such acclaimed dramas as Mean Girls and Mamma Mia! The actress has made her mark on the world of cinema, but she too has her favourite movie, and the film may surprise you, largely because it’s unlike anything in her personal trajectory.

And thus the actress did speak, first in a positive affirmation of the question, and secondly, pencilling a Shakespearian tragedy that was tailored to the needs of the 1990s, a more understated decade, based on the trials and tribulations of mania and machine gunfire. “That’s easy,” she replied. “Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet. It’s dramatic. It’s funny. It’s edgy, and the music just perfect.”

Clearly, Seyfried has a wide antenna, which gives her a reason to critique a film on a level that veers far beyond the remit of the emotional and participatory but judges her films based on a number of interesting factors that draw her into the focus of the drama. “Most of all, though, I love Claire Danes and Leonardo DiCaprio in those roles. The love story becomes so perfect and believable and real. It propelled me into the whole world of acting by showing me what was possible with a great story and some talent and imagination.”

Clearly, the film made an impression on the actress as a casual cinema goer, which might explain why there’s a sense of tragedy and terror behind her characters, no matter how flimsy they appear on the big screen. The character feels that her personal turmoil is sincere and Shakespearian in their ambition, which likely explains the sense of journey that soaked its way into Mean Girls, a film about regaining a semblance of identity that must have stemmed from reading the writings of The Bard as a person of excellence and behaviour.

“I still remember seeing it the first time and just being blown away,” Seyfried remembered, “and when I watch it now, I still am. It’s definitely one of my forever favourites.” Well, that’s interesting, because Romeo and Juliet are doomed to be eternally damned by their love, lust and desperate eagerness to tear the clothes off the other person. Sex fuelled the script, both as a piece of theatre, much as it was animalism that tore into the work as a whole, fuelling the place along with a sense of great pride and general enthusiasm.

Sex, terror, destruction and density: the trappings of a Shakespearian drama peering into the heart of Seyfried, as she peered behind the curtains of her characters to showcase them at their most fragile and vulnerable. There’s a valiance to her admittance, much as there’s integrity in her ambition to become one of the most assured actors of her generation. And like Shakespeare before her, the actress peels behind the emotions of an outwardly mobile persona to demonstrate a career based almost entirely on truth. And so it goes, and so it goes, and so it goes on forever.