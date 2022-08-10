Amanda Seyfried left "devastated" after losing out on 'Wicked' role









Amanda Seyfried has opened up about her experience of auditioning for the role of Glinda in Wicked. During a new interview, the Les Misérables actor said she was devastated not to be cast as the Good Witch in John M. Chu’s forthcoming adaptation of the Broadway musical.

Discussing the role, which was given to singer Ariana Grande, Seyfried told Porter Magazine: “I lost out on a big role that I really wanted — [well], I thought I wanted,” she began. “It was devastating, and it wasn’t for any other reason than I really felt like it was right. But that doesn’t take away from my confidence at all.”

Seyfried is no stranger to the world of musicals, and she recently confessed that it’s been her dream to play Glinda ever since bagging roles in the likes of Mamma Mia! and Les Misérables.

Seyfried told Backstage: “I have dreams that I’m still auditioning for Wicked. Last summer, while I was playing Elizabeth [on The Dropout], on the weekends I was auditioning in person to play Glinda in the movie version of Wicked — because I wanted it that much that I was like, ‘You know what? Yeah, I have to play the last scene of The Dropout on Tuesday. I’ll give my Sunday to you.’ I literally bent over backwards while playing the hardest role of my life.”

The actor concluded: “I think it also taught me how far I’ve come as a singer, which I really wanted to prove. Because ever since Les Mis, I was like, I need to be better. I need to do better. So whatever comes next in terms of musicals, I’m finally prepared.”

Wicked will be released in two parts, the first of which, Wicked: Chapter One, is slated for December 25th, 2024. The second instalment will arrive exactly a year later on Christmas Day, 2025. Ariana Grande stars as Glinda, while Cynthia Erivo will take on the role of Elphaba.