Alvvays drop new single 'After the Earthquake'









Alvvays - 'After the Earthquake'

Canadian indie pop icons Alvvays are just a few days away from dropping their third LP, Blue Rev. To keep the anticipation high, the group have released one final song from the album, the jangly and exuberant ‘After the Earthquake’.

If you’re one of those people that hate spoilers in every aspect of life, then you’ll have to jump down a paragraph or two. If you’re someone who doesn’t like having your music spoiled, I think you’re a little weird, but I respect you. If you’re someone who doesn’t want your Canadian Indie Pop albums spoiled a few days before the album comes out, I’m not sure you actually exist, but more power to you.

If any of these apply to you, then look away now: the new Alvvays album is good. In fact, really good. In a crowded field of album releases this week that also include Sorry, Björk, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, and The Orielles, Alvvays are my personal pick for Album of the Week. I’m not actually in charge of that kind of thing, but I’m sure when you guys hear the album, you’ll understand why I’m so high on it.

‘After the Earthquake’ will surely remind longtime fans of classic guitar-pop jams from the band’s past like ‘Atop a Cake’ and ‘Saved By a Waif’. With an ever-escalating arrangement that sees singer Molly Rankin get more frantic by the moment, ‘After the Earthquake’ continues to build and build before suddenly dropping out around the two-minute mark. That doesn’t last long, as a key change brings on a wonderfully intense final push to the song’s final section.

After a string of great comeback tracks that included ‘Pharmacist’, ‘Very Online Guy’, and ‘Belinda Says’, Alvvays are ready to reclaim their crown as the world’s foremost indie pop titans. It took most of their contemporaries’ entirety of the 2010s to catch up with them, and now it’s time for a coronation.

Check out the audio for ‘After the Earthquake’ down below. Blue Rev is set for an October 7th release.