Allison Janney is ready for action in the trailer for ‘Lou’









Netflix has revealed a trailer and some preview photos for the upcoming action-thriller Lou, which stars Oscar-winner Allison Janney and Emmy nominee Jurnee Smollett. The exciting new production is set for release on September 23rd.

The film from cinematographer and director Anna Foerster, of Westworld fame, follows Lou (portrayed by Janney), a woman who thinks she’s put her dangerous past behind her but finds her peaceful new life upended when a desperate mother (Smollett) pleads for her to help save her kidnapped daughter. As an ominous storm builds, the two women risk their lives on a rescue mission that will test their limits and expose dark and shocking secrets from their past.

Lou was written by Maggie Cohn (The Staircase) and Jack Stanley, adapted from a story by Cohn. The film also stars Logan Marshall-Green, Ridley Asha Bateman and Matt Craven.

Meanwhile, Bad Robot’s J.J. Abrams, Hannah Minghella and Jon Cohen produced the movie, with Janney and Smollett executively producing alongside Braden Aftergood, Brendan Ferguson, Cory Bennett Lewis and Lindsey Weber.

Elsewhere, Netflix have also announced the official release date for Rian Johnson’s anticipated Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The highly anticipated sequel, starring Daniel Craig alongside a new ensemble cast, is set to premiere on the streaming platform on December 23rd.

The film will see Daniel Craig return for his role as Detective Benoit Blanc, who travels to Greece to unfold a new mystery involving a new cast. The Glass Onion cast includes Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

Watch Allison Janney and Jurnee Smollett in the exciting new trailer for Anna Foerster’s Lou below.