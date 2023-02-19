BAFTA Awards 2023: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ wins ‘Best Film’









With this year’s star-studded event in London, the BAFTA Awards 2023 went down without a hitch and became particularly important for all those involved with All Quiet on the Western Front as the war epic took home the night’s biggest prize, snatching the award for ‘Best Film’.

Up against The Banshees of Inisherin, Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, the fantastical A24 classic Everything Everywhere All At Once and TÁR, All Quiet on the Western Front won out and has sealed its place in the pantheon of cinema for decades to come.

It was a bumper night for all those involved with the movie taking home an armful of gongs, including ‘Best Adapted Screenplay’ and ‘Best Original Score’. However, taking home the night’s biggest prize was described as “an honour” by director Edward Berger, who also picked up the ‘Best Director’ award.

Loyal to the Nobel Peace Prize-nominated novel, Berger’s film tells the story of a teenage boy who enlists in the Imperial German Army alongside his school friends, buzzing with exuberance like the fresh-faced protagonists of Bernhard Wicki’s The Bridge. Though, as the reality of war sets in and the constructed fantasy quickly dissipates, the friends find themselves stuck in the brutality of one of history’s most violent conflicts.

Billed, like all war films, as an immersive drama riddled with bloodshed, All Quiet on the Western Front sets itself apart from its cinematic kin by taking more creative license from the industry’s finest horror films. Now, it will be seen as one of the best movies of its generation.

See the startling trailer for All Quiet on the Western Front below.