All Points East 2022 announce Gorillaz, Nick Cave and Tame Impala among headliners









All Points East have revealed that Gorillaz, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, and Tame Impala are among the headliners in 2022.

The London festival is running for two weekends, beginning on August 19th and ending on the 28th. Gorillaz are topping the bill on the first night alongside IDLES, Self Esteem, and Pusha T. The following evening will witness The Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk at Victoria Park for ‘Ape Presents: Field Day’.

The August Bank Holiday weekend begins on the 24th with Tame Impala, joined by FKJ, Caroline Polachek, and Dry Cleaning, among others. The National return to London the following night and are supported by Fleet Foxes, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Kurt Vile, and Perfume Genius.

Meanwhile, Disclosure headlines the Saturday of the second weekend and they’ll take to the stage after performances from James Blake and Freddie Gibbs.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds are bringing the festival to a close on Sunday evening, following sets by Michael Kiwanuka, Sleaford Mods, and Japanese Breakfast.

Jim King, CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents, said: “Last summer showed how much we missed All Points East, so it’s hugely exciting to not just launch 2022, but to be able to announce all 6 incredible headliners, and more artists across the two weekends, in one go.

“It’s also great to welcome back Field Day after the huge success of their All Points East Presents show last summer. All 6 event days and the midweek In The Neighbourhood community programme make 2022 the biggest All Points East to date.”

Meanwhile, Gareth Cooper, Field Day Director, commented: “Off the back of a successful year last year, we’re delighted Field Day is returning to Victoria Park to celebrate its 15th edition. This year will be our biggest yet and we’re excited to welcome two of the most iconic acts in the history of electronic music to the festival, as well as a selection of the most groundbreaking artists in the industry.”

Tickets go on general sale on Thursday, November 25th at 10am and are available here.