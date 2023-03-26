Rachel Zegler and Alicia Silverstone join cast of Jonah Hill A24 comedy ‘Y2K’









Rachel Zegler and Alicia Silverstone have joined the cast of the Jonah Hill-produced A24 disaster comedy Y2K. The film is Saturday Night Live alumnus Kyle Mooney’s directorial debut and takes place on New Year’s eve, 1999.

Y2K tells the story of two high school students crashing the last party before the millennium. When the clock strikes midnight, however, things get distinctly apocalyptic. Zegler and Silverstone will be joined by the likes of Lachlan Watson, Mason Gooding, rapper The Kid Laroi, Tim Heidecker, Eduardo Franco, Miles Robbins, Fred Hechinger and Daniel Zolghadri.

A24 will be handling worldwide distribution, while Weta Workshop – of Lord of The Rings fame – will be overseeing the film’s design and practical effects.

News of Y2K follows A24’s success at this year’s Academy Awards. During the ceremony, Daniels’ Everything Everywhere All At Once picked up no fewer than seven awards, while Brendan Fraser won his first Oscar for his performance in The Whale.