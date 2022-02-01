Alice Glass on using her upcoming solo album to reclaim Crystal Castles









Alice Glass has revealed that the title to her upcoming album, PREY/IV, is a reference to her previous band Crystal Castles, which included herself and her bandmate, Ethan Kath. Speaking in a recent interview, Glass reflected on her decision to leave Crystal Castles following the release of their third album, III. The singer left the band in 2011, but it wasn’t until 2014 that she released a statement explaining why. In that statement, Glass alleged that she’d been physically, sexually and psychologically abused by Ethan Kath. Kath continues to deny these allegations.

In her 2014 statement, Glass wrote: “Leaving Crystal Castles was the single most difficult decision I’ve ever made — that band was everything to me. My music, my performances and my fans were all I had in the world. I gave that up and started over not because I wanted to but because I had to.”

She went on to explain the impact of Kath’s abuse: “As difficult as it was, I knew that leaving was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. It has taken me years to recover from enduring almost a decade of abuse, manipulation and psychological control. I am still recovering.” Kath promptly responded to Glass’s accusations with a statement of his own, writing: “I am outraged and hurt by the recent statements made by Alice about me and our prior relationship. Her story is pure fiction.”

Glass recently revealed that her forthcoming album, PREY/IV, is a direct reference to her time with Crystal Castles, who used the roman numeral numbering scheme in their previous records. For Glass, the decision to continue the tradition has been a way of reclaiming Crystal Castles discography. “This is my fourth full release,” Glass noted. “Look at the writing credits throughout the years, and I am the most consistent songwriter on the CC records”.

Glass went on: “I feel confident saying that and if I intentionally piss anyone off, then good. If someone’s mad with that, I don’t fuck with them anyway, but just eat it.” She later added: “[T]he idea [with Crystal Castles] was to just be an aesthetic, and not really talk about real issues”.

Back in 2020, Glass told her fans to stream her solo music and boycott Crystal Castles, explaining that she was “gutted” over the royalty payments for Crystal Castles output. “Even though it was my life’s work, I DO NOT endorse crystal castles and neither should you,” Glass Tweeted. “STREAM ALICE GLASS.”

