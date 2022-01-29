Alice Glass shares new single 'Love Is Violence'









Alice Glass - 'Love Is Violence' 7.1

The bad news is Alice Glass’ debut LP PREY//IV, which was originally scheduled to come out today, has been pushed back a few weeks to February 16th. The good news, however, as a holdover for the missed release date, Glass has released a new single, ‘Love Is Violence’.

As metallic, electronic, and processed as Glass has ever been, ‘Love Is Violence’ is like the bizarre middle ground between Grimes, Chvrches, and 100 Gecs. Featuring pulsating club beats, effects-heavy vocals, and a disconcerting sparseness that gives way to explosive dubstep bass waves, Love Is Violence’ is wacky experimental electro-punk and its most combative.

“Almost everyone can relate to the sometimes unbearable ups and downs that occur in relationships,” Glass explains about the song in a statement. “But for those of us who have dealt with manipulative or toxic partners, there is a whole other layer of pain. Any person who uses their partner’s ‘love’ to control, use, and hurt them is using one of the most cruel and disgusting manipulative tactics in human experience.

“Disguising power struggles and calling it ‘Love’ it’s a form of violence against a partner,” Glass continues. “I want to help people to see those red flags and encourage them to remove themselves from those types of toxic situations.”

If you’re on the fence on Alice Glass, ‘Love Is Violence’ will certainly put your opinion into a clearer view. Then again, if tracks like ‘Baby Teeth’ and ‘Suffer and Swallow’ didn’t leave an impression on you, then you’re a lot more indifferent than I am. I’m not fully on board with Glass’ particular brand of electroclash, but ‘Love Is Blindness’ does have quite the hook attached to it, and Glass is carving out a strong niche for herself this surprisingly competitive genre.

Check out the video for ‘Love Is Violence’ down below. PREY//IV is now set for a February 16th release.