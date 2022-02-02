Alice Glass explains how her past influenced new album









Canadian musician Alice Glass has opened up about her new music, and how she’s used it as a conduit to come to terms with the pain she experienced in the past. Speaking about her upcoming album PREY/IV, Glass went into depth about why she’s sharing her experiences in such a no holds barred manner.

“If I could take a pill and erase all my memories, I would. I didn’t think I would be here – I thought I’d be dead for sure,” Glass told NME. “I was very suicidal as a teenager and young person… There’s so much suffering in the world, and I bring (up my difficult experiences) now because, in a weird way, every time I open up about this, somebody writes me or sends a really nice message where they can relate to what I’m saying.”

One cut from her new album has really caught the eye, as ‘Fair Game’ is written from the perspective of an abuser. Of course, this is a thinly veiled reference to her ex-songwriting partner Ethan Kath, whom she accused of physical, sexual and psychological abuse when she left Crystal Castles in 2014.

“It’s been really helpful for me psychologically to put things out,” Glass explained to the publication. “That’s what this record is like for me: I’m going to put my pain out into the world and then I don’t own it anymore.”

Kath has always maintained his innocence, and after Glass made her statement detailing his alleged abuses in 2014, he launched a defamation lawsuit. However, the suit was eventually dismissed.

The damning statement was shared on Glass‘ website. The vocalist explained the torment she’d experienced, and how leaving the band was the hardest decision she’d ever made. “Leaving Crystal Castles was the single most difficult decision I’ve ever made — that band was everything to me,” she wrote. “My music, my performances and my fans were all I had in the world. I gave that up and started over not because I wanted to but because I had to.”

She added: “As difficult as it was, I knew that leaving was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. It has taken me years to recover from enduring almost a decade of abuse, manipulation and psychological control. I am still recovering.”

Glass’s PREY/IV is out on February 16th, and we can’t wait to hear what’s in store.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.

Listen to ‘LOVE IS VIOLENCE’ below.