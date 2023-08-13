Alice Cooper says Johnny Depp is “a guitar player” not a “movie star” in Hollywood Vampires









The legendary shock rock star, Alice Cooper, who fronts the Hollywood Vampires has said that when Johnny Depp is in the band he’s not a movie star but a “guitar player”.

The band consists of Cooper behind the microphone, with Johnny Depp, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen all on guitar. While touring musicians Glen Sobel (drums), Chris Wyse (bass), and Buck Johnson (keys), complete the line-up when they’re out on the road.

Naturally, Depp draw a lot of attention to the band given his movie star status, but while speaking to QFM96 recently, Cooper was quick to assert that he is very much a musician too. “Johnny’s great. When he’s with us he’s not a movie star, he’s a guitar player,” he said.

Adding: “And he’s a great guitar player. You don’t go out with Jeff Beck unless you can play guitar, and he really is a player. The band is so tight. We’ve been together nine years and there’s never been one argument in that band. It’s just fun.”

The band’s recent sets have included original numbers along with covers of Johnny Thunders, The Doors, David Bowie and Killing Joke among others. They’re also seen an array of guests like Ronnie Wood join them. However, a few “unavoidable” cancellations have also been noteworthy.

Later this month, Cooper will also release his new album, Road. It will be his 29th studio album and he has said, the “whole idea of this album is showing off how good this band is live”.

You can check out the lead single, ‘White Line Frankenstein’ below.