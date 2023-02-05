Jimmy Page names Jeff Beck “the quiet chief” at funeral attended by Johnny Depp, Ronnie Wood and more









Speaking at the revered guitarist’s funeral, Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page described Jeff Beck as the “quiet chief” during a touching eulogy. The detail was reported by comedian and artist Jim Moir – also known as Vic Reeves – who was also in attendance.

Beside a black and white photo of Beck and Page, Moir wrote: “Just came back from Jeff Becks funeral.

The greatest eulogy was from Jimmy Page. He said ‘Jeff was the quiet chief’ , he was talking about all the guitarists. And he was right. Jeff was the future as far as guitarists go. We will miss you Jeff and your music will love forever. Goodbye my good friend.”

Beck passed away on January 10th, 2023, at the age of 78. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday,” Beck’s family wrote in a statement. “His family asks for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”

His funeral was held in his hometown of Wallington, Surrey. Also in attendance were Johnny Depp – who recorded the album 18 with Beck last year – as well as Ronnie Wood, Sir Tom Jones, Sir Rod Stewart, Bob Geldof, Eric Clapton and Chrissie Hynde.

Paul McCartney recently unearthed a recording he made with Beck back in 1994. The former Beatle was one of the countless music icons to pay tribute to the musician: “With the sad passing of Jeff Beck – a good friend of mine, and a great, great guitar player – it reminded me of the time we worked together many years ago on a campaign for vegetarianism,” McCartney said in a statement. “It’s great guitar playing, ’cause it’s Jeff!”

During his appearance on the Adam Buxton Podcast, Jim Moir recalled performing ‘I’ve Got A Lovely Bunch of Coconuts’ at Jeff Beck’s wedding with Paul McCartney and Jimmy Page. “I was at Jeff Beck’s wedding and there was a rockabilly band on stage,” the comedian recalled. “People were getting up and singing. Jeff said, ‘go up and do something’. So, I was on stage with Paul McCartney and Jimmy Page.”

“So, I did. And there is no evidence of me doing this, but it did happen,” Moir added. “So, I’m stood with Paul McCartney on one side and Jimmy Page on the other, and I’m like the lead singer in the middle. The only problem was his comic lack of foresight in quipping ‘I’ve Got a Lovely Bunch of Coconuts’ on command left him hoisted by his petard because he only actually knew the first verse.”

