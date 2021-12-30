Alice Cooper provided funds for his crew when Covid-19 first hit









Shock-rock hero, Alice Cooper, has explained that when the pandemic first began to take its toll on the live circuit, in early 2020, he specifically set funds aside to ensure the financial safety of his touring crew. As Cooper announced in a recent interview with Forbes, he could easily see that government assistance would not be enough to secure the comfort of his crew.

“We could see that it was… something,” he stated. “So we put money aside as a backup for them. Because we knew that their unemployment would run out, you know? And then they’d have something to go to. I think all responsible bands did that. Hopefully.”

Of the situation, Cooper said: “Because these are people we live with. We work with them every day. The guys that run the stage are as important as the guys that play guitar. So we made sure that everybody was covered. And that was really important. Hey, we thought this thing was gonna last a month! 18 months?! Unreal.”

Last year, Cooper caught the virus. He wasn’t vaccinated at the time, and got the jab as soon as he could back in February. He said: “For three weeks, I felt like I went 12 rounds with (boxing legend) Roberto Duran; I was just beat up.”

Meanwhile, Cooper recently said that he wants Johnny Deep to portray him in a biopic. In addition to this lofty desire, Cooper also released his latest album Detroit Stories, in February. Cooper was born in Detroit, and at the time of the announcement, discussed how the album is an exploration of the city’s hand in popularising “angry hard rock”.

Cooper is scheduled to embark on a world tour in 2022, where you can catch him playing a mix of classics and cuts from his new album. 2022 is going to be a busy one as he’s also pencilled himself in for a US winter tour and a co-headline tour with The Cult in the UK.

He hasn’t stopped there, either. This year, Cooper released the Audible-exclusive podcast Who I Really Am: Diary Of A Vampire, where he opened up about his struggles with alcoholism. Part memoir and part performance, Cooper shared new recordings of classics such as ‘I’m Eighteen’.

Listen to ‘I’m Eighteen’ below.