Alice Cooper picks his favourite album by The Beatles: “They’re aliens!”









The godfather of shock rock, also known as Alice Cooper, has enjoyed an impressive career dating back to the mid-1960s, beginning when he and his school pals formed a band, The Earwigs. The group underwent several name changes, including The Spiders and Nazz, before settling on Alice Cooper. However, the musician, real name Vincent Furnier, decided to use the band name as a pseudonym, subsequently embarking on a successful solo career.

Cooper, known for his startling live performances, released his debut solo record, Welcome to My Nightmare, in 1975, receiving mixed reviews from critics. Still, he became incredibly commercially successful, known for his blend of horror imagery and a wealth of musical styles, from industrial to metal and glam rock.

Although Cooper has developed his own unique style over the years, he owes much of his love for music to The Beatles. He formed The Earwigs with some of his cross-country teammates for a school talent show, choosing to parody Beatles songs – winning the competition. Although this might sound like Cooper and his pals were making fun of the band, he was actually a tremendous fan, citing the moment he heard ‘She Loves You’ as a transformative moment in his youth.

He recalled, during an interview with NME, how it was “the first song by The Beatles I ever heard and it literally changed something in my brain. It inspired what Alice Cooper became”. Even though Cooper’s music is wildly different from The Beatles, they represented something entirely new and exciting to the budding musician, who wanted to create a similar buzz himself.

One of The Beatles’ early records finds a place in Cooper’s top ten albums of all time list, a testament to his love for the Fab Four. His pick is Meet The Beatles!, the band’s second album to be released in the US via Capitol Records. It contained many of the same songs from the band’s second UK album, With The Beatles, albeit in a different order. It also featured some completely different songs, like ‘I Saw Her Standing There’, which had already featured on their US and UK debuts.

Cooper explained his love for Meet The Beatles! to Rolling Stone. He said: “It was the first one that totally knocked me out because I’d never heard anything like that before. We were listening to the Beach Boys and the Four Seasons, and all of a sudden, here’s this band coming along with all this hair and Beatle boots and these suits, and they were singing these songs that you could hear them one time, and you knew them.”

The reason Cooper is such a big fan of the album is down to the simple yet effective nature of the band’s writing. He said, “I’ve always said this, and people might disagree with me, but it’s easier to write something like ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ than it is to write something like ‘I Want to Hold Your Hand. I’m still pretty sure they’re aliens. I don’t think they’re from this planet.”