Alice Cooper believes The Beatles would have “absolutely” reunited if John Lennon wasn’t killed









Alice Cooper has claimed The Beatles would have reunited if it wasn’t for the tragic murder of John Lennon in 1980.

Cooper was a friend of Lennon, and together, they were part of the same celebrity drinking club The Hollywood Vampires in the 1970s. In a new interview, the rock singer reflected upon that time and explained how Lennon still acted defensively toward Paul McCartney despite the pair no longer being bandmates.

When asked if he believes The Beatles would have reunited if Lennon wasn’t killed, Cooper confidently told Ohio radio station QFM96: “Absolutely. Here’s the thing about them. When they were after each other’s throats, when it came to the breakup and all that stuff, if anybody in the Vampires back in those days – that was our drinking club – if anybody said anything bad about Paul, John would take a swing at you, because that was his best friend.”

He continued: “If anybody said anything about John to Paul, Paul would walk out of the room. He’d just walk out. Because you are not allowed to talk about their best friends. They were best friends no matter what was going on in the whole thing.”

Cooper also speculated on the reason for The Beatles parting ways, believing it was due to “political” differences between Lennon and McCartney. “One went one way, and one went the other. I think John wanted to be more political. Paul was not into that that much,” he said.

The rock icon was speaking ahead of the release of his new album Road on August 25th. The LP was recorded with Cooper’s touring band Ryan Roxie, Chuck Garric, Tommy Henrikson, Glen Sobel, and Nita Strauss.

In a previous statement, Cooper said of Road: “We had hit #1 albums, but it was always about what we did on stage. For Road, I wanted the band to be involved in the foundation of all the songs. I only see these guys when we’re on the road. So, I wanted them to be as tight as they are for the show but on all new material. That’s what we did for this record. When you have a band this good, I believe in showing it off.”