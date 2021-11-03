Alfie Templeman returns with brand new song '3D Feelings'









Alfie Templeman - '3D Feelings' 8.2

British wunderkind Alfie Templeman has returned with a brand new single, the unstoppable earworm ‘3D Feelings’.

With every new release, Templeman and Declan McKenna are locked in an eternal battle for England’s hottest pop-rock sensation. Templeman takes the advantage with ‘3D Feelings’, a vibrant disco-electronica-indie rock hybrid that sounds ready-made for the dance floor. Your move, Declan.

“‘3D Feelings’ is about being reminded of your past self in different ways,” Templeman says in a press release for the song. “Whether it’s objects or people, these are all things we feel a deja vu experience from. We get reminded of feelings we once felt through them, and those feelings just hit you and can’t be controlled. It can be a comforting experience, or a painful one, but either way it takes you back immediately to that feeling you once felt and that can be so powerful.”

“The song came together so quickly as a fun jam between Will [Bloomfield] and I, the opening guitar lick was made up on the spot after we found a really nice chord progression for me to solo over,” Templeman explains. “Justin [Young, Vaccines frontman] then inspired me to write some really cool lyrics for this one, they flow so effortlessly and they’re really fun to sing.”

The song is so infectious that the nonsense lyrics don’t even get in the way. “I live in glasses, holographic, I mean what a trip / I got my passes panoramic round your fingertips,” he sings. “End of a rainbow, geometric, like a movie script / and now a touch feels so electric at my fingertips.” Maybe those lines have special meanings to Templeman, but on paper, they’re just complete pap. Normally lines like these would be annoying standouts, but the track itself has so many melodies and hooks that nothing can hold it back.

On the back of the new single, Templeman has also announced a slew of new tour dates in North America and Europe stretching through the end of 2021 and into 2022. Templeman will conclude his triumphant 2021, which included the release of his official debut LP Forever Isn’t Long Enough, with a jaunt around America before picking back up in his native UK in March, ending with a few mainland Europe shows.

Check out the video for ‘3D Feelings’, plus Templeman’s upcoming tour dates, down below.

Alfie Templeman tour dates:

March 2022

02 – The Cluny, Newcastle

03 – Saint Luke’s, Glasgow

04 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

05 – Gorilla, Manchester

08 – Leadmill, Sheffield

09 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

10 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

11 – Thekla, Bristol

12 – Patterns, Brighton

16 – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London

18 – The Academy, Dublin