Watch Alfie Templeman cover Harry Styles for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge









Alfie Templeman has covered Harry Styles’ song ‘As It Was’ for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge.

Templeman was welcomed to the Live Lounge studio to record his cover of the track from Styles’ recently released third LP, Harry’s House. The Styles cover arrives ahead of the release of Templeman’s debut album Mellow Moon, which has been released today via Chess Club Records/AWAL.

“What an honour to do this, especially a Harry track,” Alfie wrote in a YouTube comment. “Thank you for having me. Super scary doing something like live lounge but also such an incredible and exciting experience – you kinda leave your body and hope for the best.”

‘Colour Me Blue’, the latest release from Templeman’s debut LP, was dropped last month, following the single ‘Leaving Today’, and the previously released cuts ‘Broken’ and ‘3D Feelings’, the latter of which was produced by Will Bloomfield and The Vaccines’ frontman Justin Young.

Templeman described Mellow Moon as a mix of “R&B, pop, folk and rock,” he continued, adding that the music had “crazy guitar solos but also little bits of jazz”.

“Everything I’ve been working towards for the past few years has led to this record but I think it’s great,” he explained in a recent interview. “It’s basically everything that I’ve ever done, taken to a higher level”.

To give the new album its upbeat danceable feel, Templeman blended in disco influences based on the work of Chic legend Nile Rodgers, a huge influence of his.

“I’ve spoken countless times about how much of a hero of mine he is,” said Templeman. “I’ve always liked bittersweet songs though. Radiohead were another big influence on me because with songs like ‘No Surprises’ – you can’t tell if that’s a dark song or a happy song. I want to make beautiful summer pop records, but I also want to keep being honest about myself with my lyrics, so ‘Broken’ is a good starting point for that.”

Templeman is about to wrap up a run of concerts across the UK, with festival slots at Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival, Glasgow’s TRNSMT, and London’s Community Festival still to come this year.

Watch Alfie Templeman’s Live Lounge cover of Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ below.