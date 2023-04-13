Alex Wolff cast as Leonard Cohen in upcoming series, ‘So Long, Marianne’









Alex Wolff, known for his chilling performance in Hereditary, has been cast as Leonard Cohen in an upcoming NRK series, So Long, Marianne. The titular character, one of Cohen’s great loves and muses, will be played by Thea Sofie Loch Næss.

Additionally, Anna Torv, who recently starred in The Last of Us, will portray Charmian Clift, and Noah Taylor will play George Johnston. Filming began in March, with locations including Canada, Norway and the Greek island of Hydra.

The show is described as an “intimate tale of two, lonely people falling in love, during a period of their life when they are trying to figure out who they are and their place in the world, while one is becoming one of the most famous singers of all time.”

NRK’s Head of Drama, Marianne Furevold-Boland, said: “Øystein Karlsen [the series creator] has shown in his previous projects that he can create original dramas that are both exciting and emotional. We believe this project has the potential to become a timeless drama with a universal appeal — it is about life and the pursuit of happiness.”

Kalsen added, “It feels like the way the world is right now, a series that celebrates life and love, with a core about finding your way in life, is needed more than ever.”

Meanwhile, James Durie from the shows’ distributor Cineflix, explained: “So Long, Marianne must be one of the most iconic love stories of the last century. The events the series depicts, the beautiful locations in which it’s set and with an incredible cast, makes it a drama that will enthral audiences around the world, whether they know the story already or are coming to it fresh.”