Alex Turner's strange dream of Jessica Alba









Arctic Monkeys are no strangers to tapping into their dreams, and they even had an album called Favourite Worst Nightmare. Witch such an engaging title, during the promotional run for the record, they were understandably quizzed about their own favourite worst nightmare. Bizarrely, it prompted Alex Turner to share a strange fantasy starring Jessica Alba.

In 2007, Alba was one of the most famous faces in the world and an actor who had become a megastar thanks to the Fantasy Four franchise. Clearly, she managed to have a lasting impact on Turner, who traditionally prefers vintage French films from Jean-Pierre Melville, the director had a strong influence on Arctic Monkeys’ sixth album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino.

However, before his taste in cinema took an avant-garde, artistic turn, the Arctic Monkeys singer was watching the same Hollywood blockbusters as the rest of us, hence his fascination with Alba, which had crept into his unconscious thinking.

Speaking to NME, Turner revealed how she occupies his mind: “I have this one dream where Jessica Alba is chasing after me but she’s a vampire. So it’s a laugh but then she gets you so you’re like, ‘S**t!’, but then you become vampire friends and you roam together.”

Meanwhile, drummer Matt Helders revealed his favourite worse nightmare is inspired by Lost In Translation: “It would be jumping off a high building. When we were in Japan we went to Park Hyatt Tokyo where ‘Lost In Translation’ were filmed and I was looking out of the window thinking, ‘I’d love to jump off a building but I wouldn’t want to die’.”

It remains unclear whether the news of his recurring nightmare made its way back to Alba, but she did later admit to being a fan of the Sheffield four-piece. She reportedly said, according to Female First: “I’m listening to indie rock now more than anything. I really like bands like the Arctic Monkeys, Arcade Fire, the Cold War Kids and Cat Power. They’re fantastic!”

Favourite Worst Nightmare saw Arctic Monkeys pick up where their highly acclaimed debut left off and cemented their status as Britain’s favourite band. A few months after its release, they headlined Glastonbury for the first time and proved their magnificence on the national stage.

When Turner confessed to his strange dream, he’d seen his life completely change within two years when he was playing pubs in Sheffield to headlining the world’s most famous festival and being stalked by a Jessica Alba-based nightmare.