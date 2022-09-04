Alex Lifeson on the magic of Jimi Hendrix









Alex Lifeson had the unique ability to take in all of his influences and synthesize them into his own style. Whether it was the hard rock runs of Jimmy Page or the monster power chords of Pete Townshend, Lifeson knew how to channel his heroes without copying them. That’s how Rush got their singular sound – start with inspiration, and take it in your own direction.

One of those influences that was felt, but not directly stolen from, was Jimi Hendrix. Like all rock fans growing up in the 1960s, Lifeson was enthralled by the theatrics and distortion-heavy style that was ironically Hendrix’s alone. He was nothing short of a revelation in heavy rock music, but Lifeson appreciated the softer moments that Hendrix brought to his catalogue.

“This is one of the most beautiful songs and arrangements ever recorded,” Lifeson said of ‘All Along the Watchtower’. “Hendrix took a Bob Dylan folk song and turned it into a symphony. The acoustic guitar on this song [played by Dave Mason] has such beautiful compression.”

“It doesn’t slap you; it caresses you,” Lifeson added. “This song grabs your heart and sails away with it; it sounds unlike anything anyone has ever done. That was the magic of Hendrix: even if you copied what he recorded and tried to play like him, it could never be the same.”

That sense of using music as a guide rather than a direct source is what primed Lifeson to take control of his own style. There doesn’t seem to be any traces of Hendrix’s style in Lifeson’s playing, but if you dive deep into the bluesier side of Lifeson’s guitar, especially on early Rush tracks like ‘Working Man’ and ‘In The Mood’, you’ll be able to find shades of Hendrix shine through.

Check out ‘All Along the Watchtower’ down below.