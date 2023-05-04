Alex Lahey shares new single, ‘The Sky Is Melting’









Australian musician Alex Lahey has released a new single, ‘The Sky Is Melting’, taken from her upcoming third album, The Answer is Always Yes.

The new track follows three singles, including the recent cut, ‘They Wouldn’t Let Me In’. The Answer is Always Yes is Lahey’s first album since 2019’s The Best of Luck Club, set for release on May 19th via Liberation Records.

Discussing ‘The Sky Is Melting’, Lahey said: “I went to the desert and did a bunch of edibles and a wrote a song about it. Definitely not the first person in the world to do it. But maybe it’s the first song to reference both Michael Bolton and an unnamed verified Air BnB host in the same verse.”

Lahey has also opened up about her forthcoming album, explaining how it has been a much more collaborative process than her previous records. “I’ve made two records doing it all by myself and now I’ve proved to myself that I can do it. But it was also at a point where I was like, ‘If I do that again, I kind of know what it’s gonna sound like’ and I don’t think I’m interested in that right now.”

She added, “I feel like if you’re saying yes and you’re exploring, you’re always moving. That’s the part of life that I’m in right now. I just don’t wanna stop.”