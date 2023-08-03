Alex James launches new sparkling wine as part of Britpop range









Blur bassist Alex James has announced the launch of a new wine, Britpop English sparkling wine, in partnership with Dorset’s Furleigh Estate.

James has developed a new wine made with 40% Chardonnay, 40% Pinot Noir and 20% Pinot Meunier.

The collaboration with Furleigh Estate marks a personal significance to James as it is located close to where he grew up on Dorset’s Jurassic coast.

On Twitter, James recently posted about the wine, saying: “[It’s] perfect for the good times. Great at lunchtime, great at dinner time, great at breakfast time – great in the great British summertime. Lovely straight-up, or you can try pouring it over ice”.

He also previously said that the wine came out on top in a blind taste test in search of the perfect sparkling wine to add to his Britpop range.

The range will soon include other alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Speaking about the launch, James said: “I always loved sparkling wine and all the joy those bubbles bring to the picnic”, calling this period of time “the golden years of British winemaking”.

James added: “I’m chuffed to bits to partner with such an immense producer and Laithwaites to celebrate the best of British and democratise access to such a beauty of an English sparkling wine for such great value”.

This follows a series of comments from fellow band member Damon Albarn, including his latest views on woke culture becoming “a problem”. He said: “I’m obviously more in favour of progress than against, this movement can be dangerous, and it would be appropriate for us to take note of it before it’s too late”.

Britpop English sparkling wine is 11.5% ABV and is available to purchase via online wine merchant Laithwaites at £23 per bottle.